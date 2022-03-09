Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $130.49

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.49, but opened at $123.51. Royal Gold shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

