Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $38.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bumble by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 215,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.