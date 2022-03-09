GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.60

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$4.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 194,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,025. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.