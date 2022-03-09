GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.60

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.10 to C$4.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 194,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,025. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
GoGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
