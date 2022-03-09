Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.62. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 3,945 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $749,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,733,070 shares of company stock valued at $63,021,657. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

