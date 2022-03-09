Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 24,024 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 12,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,910. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

