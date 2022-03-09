Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $48.32

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.32, but opened at $46.29. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 111,679 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $363,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

