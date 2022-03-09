Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,541 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 265,416 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 264,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,474. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.