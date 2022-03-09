Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,177 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 537,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $273.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.