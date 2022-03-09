Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 87,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

