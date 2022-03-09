Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Hudson Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,518 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

