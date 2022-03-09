Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

