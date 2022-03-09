Short Interest in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expands By 25.6%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.