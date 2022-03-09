Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.87 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00237411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00559996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.