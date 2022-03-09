Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after buying an additional 321,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,084. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.