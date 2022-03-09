$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE DFS traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.