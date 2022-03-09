Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

