Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 205 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 356,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389,439. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

