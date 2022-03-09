Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 5.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 10,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.