Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $15.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $346.49 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.56. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

