Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of ITRN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 49,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

