Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.01. 297,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $201.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

