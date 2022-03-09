Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

