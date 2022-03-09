Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 1,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

