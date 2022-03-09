Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,318. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.