Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $227.54. 26,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

