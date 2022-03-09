AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.