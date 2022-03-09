Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $505,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.