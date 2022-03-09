Morgan Stanley Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $436.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.57. 12,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,485. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

