Morgan Stanley Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $436.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $436.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.
HUM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.
Shares of HUM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.57. 12,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,485. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
