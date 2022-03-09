1,247 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
PSA opened at $370.45 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.97.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
