Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDIG opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

