RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 203 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

