Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 10,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

