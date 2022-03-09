First Financial Corp IN Purchases 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.
IVV stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.70. 449,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.23.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
