First Financial Corp IN Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. 38,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

