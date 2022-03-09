VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. 17,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

