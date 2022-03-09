Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.15.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

