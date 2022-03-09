Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 803,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of TIMB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.57.

Get TIM alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TIM by 32.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TIM in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.