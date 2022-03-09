Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,975. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 45,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.