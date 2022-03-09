ChatCoin Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $705,256.71 and $31,453.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.71 or 0.99842720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

