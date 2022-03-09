Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

