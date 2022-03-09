Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

