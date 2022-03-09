Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.53 Million

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce $139.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $273.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 8,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

