Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

