Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,839. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

