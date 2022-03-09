FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

CL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. 63,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

