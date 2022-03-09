AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Acquires 50,000 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Simon Moore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$15,750.00 ($11,496.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get AMA Group alerts:

AMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.