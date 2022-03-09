AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Acquires 50,000 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Simon Moore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$15,750.00 ($11,496.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
