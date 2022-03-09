FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 432,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
