FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 432,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.