Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,379 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,474. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

