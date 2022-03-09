Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Raises Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.
Linde has raised its dividend by 72.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
NYSE LIN opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 12 month low of $258.02 and a 12 month high of $352.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.
About Linde (Get Rating)
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
