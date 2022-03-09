Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Raises Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Linde has raised its dividend by 72.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 12 month low of $258.02 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.