Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $11.99 on Wednesday, hitting $204.07. The stock had a trading volume of 115,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average is $256.45. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

